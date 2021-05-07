Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 46,204 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,025,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 46,204 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $736,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $50,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.44.

CVX stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.42. 306,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,626,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $210.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $112.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.91.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

