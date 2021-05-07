Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 28.45%.

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average of $9.07. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $11.32.

INN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Summit Hotel Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

