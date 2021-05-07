Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Superdry PLC provides retail stores of clothing and accessories. The Company offers jackets, coats, windcheaters, hoodies, tops, jumpers, knit wear, dresses, jeans, joggers, trousers, skirts, swimwear, bags, socks, watches, sunglasses, boots, flip flops and snow pants. Superdry PLC, formerly known as SuperGroup Plc, is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Superdry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Superdry has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS SEPGY opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. Superdry has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $4.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average of $3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $310.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.82.

About Superdry

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

