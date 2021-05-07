Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sutro Biopharma Inc. develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products. The Company provides antibody drug conjugate and multi-specific antibody-based therapeutics for cancer therapy. Its product pipeline consists of STRO-001 and STRO-002 which are in clinical stage. Sutro Biopharma Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California. “

Separately, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.

NASDAQ:STRO opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $853.85 million, a PE ratio of -205.78 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.13. The company has a quick ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Sutro Biopharma has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $28.30.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $8.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. Sutro Biopharma had a net margin of 27.60% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 1,815.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

