SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Hits New 1-Year High at $587.80

Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $587.80 and last traded at $587.00, with a volume of 6109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $578.96.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up previously from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $538.31.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $522.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $439.97. The stock has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kate Mitchell sold 3,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $1,988,515.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,036. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total value of $242,794.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,326.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,499 shares of company stock worth $5,478,346 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $197,754,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 752,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,014,000 after acquiring an additional 426,124 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $112,609,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 472,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,148,000 after acquiring an additional 281,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,252,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,649,273,000 after acquiring an additional 237,736 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

