SVB Leerink Weighs in on AbbVie Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of AbbVie in a research report issued on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the company will earn $3.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.03. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AbbVie’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.97 EPS.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.94.

ABBV stock opened at $116.08 on Wednesday. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $116.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.17%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,251 shares of company stock valued at $21,981,948 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 260.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

