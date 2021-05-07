SVB Leerink Weighs in on AbbVie Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ABBV)

Posted by on May 7th, 2021

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of AbbVie in a research report issued on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the company will earn $3.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.03. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AbbVie’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.97 EPS.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.94.

ABBV stock opened at $116.08 on Wednesday. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $116.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.17%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,251 shares of company stock valued at $21,981,948 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 260.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Earnings History and Estimates for AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit