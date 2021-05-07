SVMK Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SVMK)

SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 2,770 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 260% compared to the typical daily volume of 769 call options.

In related news, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 9,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $259,336.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 29,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $829,024.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,667 shares of company stock worth $2,389,989. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SVMK in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVMK during the first quarter worth about $184,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SVMK in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in SVMK by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SVMK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SVMK stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day moving average of $21.84. SVMK has a 52-week low of $15.97 and a 52-week high of $28.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 1.39.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 29.97% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. The company had revenue of $100.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that SVMK will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SVMK. TheStreet cut shares of SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SVMK from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on SVMK in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. SVMK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

