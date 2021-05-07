Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) PT Raised to $200.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $180.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 49.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SYNA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.69.

Shares of SYNA traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.93. 2,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,016. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. Synaptics has a 12-month low of $55.59 and a 12-month high of $146.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.91.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total value of $287,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,756.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total value of $218,885.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,994.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,768 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,869,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Synaptics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Synaptics by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,916,000 after acquiring an additional 47,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

