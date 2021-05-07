Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Stock Rating Lowered by Summit Insights

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) was downgraded by investment analysts at Summit Insights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SYNA. Oppenheimer raised shares of Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen raised shares of Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.23.

Synaptics stock opened at $133.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.91. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $55.59 and a fifty-two week high of $146.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $357.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.68 million. As a group, analysts predict that Synaptics will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total value of $287,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,756.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nelson C. Chan sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,313 shares of company stock worth $2,740,768 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 1,095.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,051,000 after buying an additional 1,353,647 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth $39,481,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 460,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,406,000 after purchasing an additional 211,061 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 372,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,917,000 after purchasing an additional 172,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at $11,662,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

