Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $1.15. Synovus Financial posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 347.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $4.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SNV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.45.

Shares of NYSE SNV traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.23. 26,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,652. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.19. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $50.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

In related news, Director John L. Stallworth bought 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,643.20. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 392.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

