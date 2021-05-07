Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 446.88 ($5.84).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 515 ($6.73) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 515 ($6.73) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

LON SYNT traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 515.50 ($6.74). The company had a trading volume of 497,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,682. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.47. The stock has a market cap of £2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 742.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 481.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 447.63. Synthomer has a fifty-two week low of GBX 262.60 ($3.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 527 ($6.89).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) per share. This is a boost from Synthomer’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. Synthomer’s payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

In related news, insider Holly Van Deursen purchased 4,750 shares of Synthomer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 517 ($6.75) per share, for a total transaction of £24,557.50 ($32,084.53). Also, insider Dato’ Lee Hau Hian purchased 48,500 shares of Synthomer stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 465 ($6.08) per share, with a total value of £225,525 ($294,649.86).

Synthomer Company Profile

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

