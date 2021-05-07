Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,601,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 2.1% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 27.4% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Sysco by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYY opened at $85.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $44.17 and a 1-year high of $85.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.89 and a 200-day moving average of $75.23. The company has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,219.54, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

SYY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

