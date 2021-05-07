Systemax (NYSE:SYX) Releases Earnings Results

Posted by on May 7th, 2021

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Systemax had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company had revenue of $251.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Systemax stock opened at $34.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.12. Systemax has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $45.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYX. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Systemax in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Systemax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sidoti lowered Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

In other news, insider Robert Dooley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $175,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Manoj Shetty sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $63,671.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,742 shares in the company, valued at $364,448.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,165 shares of company stock worth $1,133,921. Insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

About Systemax

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Earnings History for Systemax (NYSE:SYX)

Receive News & Ratings for Systemax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Systemax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit