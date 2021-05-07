Systemax (NYSE:SYX) Releases Earnings Results

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Systemax had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company had revenue of $251.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Systemax stock opened at $34.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.12. Systemax has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $45.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYX. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Systemax in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Systemax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sidoti lowered Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

In other news, insider Robert Dooley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $175,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Manoj Shetty sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $63,671.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,742 shares in the company, valued at $364,448.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,165 shares of company stock worth $1,133,921. Insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

About Systemax

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

