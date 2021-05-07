Tadeu Marroco Purchases 5 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) insider Tadeu Marroco purchased 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,718 ($35.51) per share, with a total value of £135.90 ($177.55).

Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, Tadeu Marroco purchased 6 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,777 ($36.28) per share, with a total value of £166.62 ($217.69).

On Monday, March 29th, Tadeu Marroco sold 7,354 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,786 ($36.40), for a total transaction of £204,882.44 ($267,680.22).

On Monday, March 22nd, Tadeu Marroco purchased 10,600 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,830 ($36.97) per share, with a total value of £299,980 ($391,925.79).

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Tadeu Marroco purchased 6 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,550 ($33.32) per share, with a total value of £153 ($199.90).

On Friday, February 5th, Tadeu Marroco purchased 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,719 ($35.52) per share, with a total value of £135.95 ($177.62).

Shares of LON BATS opened at GBX 2,803 ($36.62) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,308.50 ($43.23). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,765.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,707.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £64.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a GBX 53.90 ($0.70) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.75%.

BATS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,548.44 ($46.36).

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

