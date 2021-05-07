Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Receives $16.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.17.

Several research firms have weighed in on TALO. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of Talos Energy stock opened at $12.29 on Tuesday. Talos Energy has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $16.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -72.29 and a beta of 3.15.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.17). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. Analysts expect that Talos Energy will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 156,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $2,242,282.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 227.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Talos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

