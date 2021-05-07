Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Talos Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 5.36%.

Shares of TALO traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.55. 565,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,029. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -73.82 and a beta of 3.15. Talos Energy has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $16.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 94,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,336,704.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.29.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

