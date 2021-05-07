Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. Tandem Diabetes Care updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $86.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.39 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $75.26 and a 12-month high of $123.74.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TNDM shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.62.

In related news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $17,454,000.00. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $303,873.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 211,844 shares of company stock worth $18,537,916 in the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

