Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Posted by on May 7th, 2021

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. Tandem Diabetes Care updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $86.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.39 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $75.26 and a 12-month high of $123.74.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TNDM shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.62.

In related news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $17,454,000.00. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $303,873.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,844 shares of company stock worth $18,537,916 in the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?

Earnings History for Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit