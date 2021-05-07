Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

TPR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tapestry from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tapestry from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Tapestry from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.57.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $46.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.35. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.25, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Tapestry has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $49.42.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tapestry will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,460 shares in the company, valued at $8,270,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,880.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,053. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth $8,915,000. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth about $1,717,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tapestry by 345.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 74,234 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 57,554 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $1,526,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,148 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.