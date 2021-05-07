Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.
TPR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tapestry from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tapestry from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Tapestry from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.57.
Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $46.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.35. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.25, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Tapestry has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $49.42.
In related news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,460 shares in the company, valued at $8,270,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,880.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,053. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth $8,915,000. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth about $1,717,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tapestry by 345.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 74,234 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 57,554 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $1,526,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,148 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.
About Tapestry
Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.
