Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.10.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $31.04 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $12.83 and a 12 month high of $33.06. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.64. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.81.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $32,586,457.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 182,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,800,248.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 95,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $3,058,333.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,410.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,239,749 shares of company stock valued at $39,390,631. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 640.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

