TCF National Bank Cuts Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

TCF National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,324 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 20,274 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.4% of TCF National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $12,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 18,423 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 18,808 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 12,352 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 84,433 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.75. 61,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,238,613. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $86.16 and a 1 year high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.06.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $124,710.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,210,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,302 shares of company stock valued at $12,403,893 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

