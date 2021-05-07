TCF National Bank Has $3.78 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

TCF National Bank lowered its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,989 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $4.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $475.03. The company had a trading volume of 25,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,969. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $324.35 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $469.09 and a 200-day moving average of $476.00. The firm has a market cap of $186.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

