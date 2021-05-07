TCF National Bank Has $6.04 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

TCF National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 29.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,010 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Accenture by 24.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 351,628 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,483,000 after purchasing an additional 69,437 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Accenture by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,266,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 285,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $1.57 on Friday, reaching $292.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,885. The company has a market capitalization of $186.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $282.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.63. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $174.94 and a 52-week high of $293.42.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,133.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total value of $441,307.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,783,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,330 shares of company stock valued at $9,163,143 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

