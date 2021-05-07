TCF National Bank Reduces Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

TCF National Bank decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,720 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 0.9% of TCF National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $651,769,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,736,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,561 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,712,000 after acquiring an additional 945,119 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,235,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,691,000 after acquiring an additional 886,996 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,278,000. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADP stock traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,283. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.31 and a 1-year high of $197.28. The company has a market cap of $81.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.53.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

