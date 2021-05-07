TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,698 shares of company stock worth $6,808,687. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR opened at $256.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.15. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $155.61 and a 52 week high of $260.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $183.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.02, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.63.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

