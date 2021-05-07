TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 173,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 20,479 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 56,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.59.

Shares of USB opened at $61.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $61.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $514,947.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,118.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,779 shares of company stock valued at $14,319,060 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.