TD Securities Boosts Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target to C$15.00

May 7th, 2021

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CHP.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$14.18.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst stock opened at C$14.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 349.88. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 12-month low of C$11.60 and a 12-month high of C$14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.51.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Company Profile

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

