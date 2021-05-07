TD Securities Increases Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target to $130.00

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its target price raised by analysts at TD Securities from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 35.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC cut Thomson Reuters from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.70.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $95.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.42. The company has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $64.47 and a 1 year high of $99.14.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 94,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after buying an additional 57,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. 20.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.