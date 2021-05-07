TD Securities Raises Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Price Target to $15.00

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

PPRQF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.68.

Shares of OTCMKTS PPRQF opened at $11.42 on Monday. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.37.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

