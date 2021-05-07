TD Securities Raises Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Price Target to $26.00

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) had its target price increased by equities researchers at TD Securities from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Ero Copper from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ERRPF opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $23.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.70.

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

