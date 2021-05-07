TD Securities Raises Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Price Target to $62.00

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on STLJF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Stella-Jones from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Desjardins upped their target price on Stella-Jones from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Stella-Jones from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Maxim Group upped their target price on Stella-Jones from $42.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Stella-Jones from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stella-Jones has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.36.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Shares of STLJF stock opened at $43.07 on Tuesday. Stella-Jones has a twelve month low of $22.12 and a twelve month high of $44.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.01.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.