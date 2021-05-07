TD Securities Trims Air Canada (TSE:AC) Target Price to C$28.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AC. Raymond James boosted their target price on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada to C$29.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$50.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Canada presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$27.89.

AC opened at C$24.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 757.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of C$8.09 billion and a PE ratio of -1.47. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$12.80 and a 1 year high of C$31.00.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($4.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($2.68) by C($1.40). The firm had revenue of C$827.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$836.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.07, for a total value of C$213,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$205,724.42. Also, Senior Officer Carolyn Hadrovic sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.87, for a total value of C$173,245.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$86,622.90. Insiders sold a total of 31,473 shares of company stock valued at $790,468 over the last 90 days.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

