TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TMVWY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of TMVWY stock opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.68. TeamViewer has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $30.95.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer that helps to remotely connect to desktop computers, mobile devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices from anywhere at any time; TeamViewer Tensor, a cloud-based enterprise connectivity platform, which enables large-scale IT management framework deployments; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

