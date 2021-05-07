Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) versus Airspan Networks (OTCMKTS:AIRO) Head to Head Comparison

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) and Airspan Networks (OTCMKTS:AIRO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and Airspan Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 0 3 13 0 2.81 Airspan Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) presently has a consensus target price of $15.17, suggesting a potential upside of 8.49%. Given Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is more favorable than Airspan Networks.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and Airspan Networks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) $24.04 billion 1.94 $235.19 million $0.11 127.09 Airspan Networks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Airspan Networks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.8% of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. 31.3% of Airspan Networks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and Airspan Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 6.35% 20.57% 5.91% Airspan Networks N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airspan Networks has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) beats Airspan Networks on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support. The Digital Services segment provides products and services for operators in the areas of business support systems, operations support systems, cloud core, cloud communication, and cloud infrastructure, as well as consulting, learning, and testing services. The Managed Services segment offers networks and IT managed, network design and optimization, and application development and maintenance services to operators. The Emerging Business and Other segment consists of emerging businesses, including Internet of Things; iconectiv; Cradlepoint that provides wireless edge WAN 4G and 5G enterprise solutions; new businesses; Red Bee Media business; and MediaKind platforms for compression video processing and storage. It operates in North America, Europe and Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, South East Asia, Oceania, India, North East Asia, and internationally. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Airspan Networks Company Profile

Airspan Networks Inc. provides 4G broadband wireless products and solutions worldwide. The company's products and services deliver high-speed data, voice, and multimedia services to operators and vertical markets in licensed and unlicensed frequency bands covering from 700MHz up to 6GHz. It offers AirVelocity, a LTE-advanced small cell designed for bringing public access LTE networks to indoor spaces; AirSynergy, an outdoor urban small cell that supports a range of broadband wireless interfaces; and AirHarmony that provides the outdoor micro layer of a heterogeneous LTE-advanced network deployment. It also offers Air4G, a technology solution that combines 4G LTE and WiMAX technologies; Air4Gp Freestyler, a pico base station that delivers small cell and high capacity networks for licensed and unlicensed bands; AirSymphony, a virtual RAN platform that allows the creation of virtual or cloud LTE radio access networks; and AirSON, an advanced algorithm suite designed to address operators' needs in the deployment of small cells. In addition, it provides iBridge, a transport solution for small cell backhaul and front-haul applications; and Netspan, a sub-network element management solution that manages its network elements in the LTE/4G and backhaul product lines. Further, it offers radio planning, network installation, integration, training, and post-sales support services to facilitate the deployment and operation of its systems; and telecommunications equipment. The company provides its wireless broadband solutions to Internet service providers, and carriers, as well as for various vertical market segments, including smart utilities, public safety, transportation, and oil and gas. Airspan Networks Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

