Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telia Company AB provides network access and telecommunication services. The company also offers mobile and broadband; and fixed services, including telephony, data and TV services. It operates primarily in Sweden and Europe. Telia Company AB, formerly known as TeliaSonera AB, is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TLSNY. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telia Company AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.25.

OTCMKTS TLSNY opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.38. Telia Company AB has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $9.04.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Telia Company AB (publ)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.89%.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed telephony services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content activities; and financing business.

