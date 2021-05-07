Telit Communications (LON:TCM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $191.76

Telit Communications PLC (LON:TCM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 191.76 ($2.51) and traded as high as GBX 202 ($2.64). Telit Communications shares last traded at GBX 199.40 ($2.61), with a volume of 68,202 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 203.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 191.76. The stock has a market cap of £267.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.42.

Telit Communications Company Profile (LON:TCM)

Telit Communications PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of integrated products and services to support and enable Internet of Things (IoT) deployments in the Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, IoT Products; and Cloud & Connectivity.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Telit Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telit Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.