Telsey Advisory Group Increases Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $390.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $375.00 to $390.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $389.50.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $382.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $359.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $293.84 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The company has a market capitalization of $169.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

