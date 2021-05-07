Telsey Advisory Group Raises Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Price Target to $38.00

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) had its target price hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leslie’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ:LESL traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,796. Leslie’s has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $32.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.79.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $145.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.96 million. Research analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $451,273,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $2,673,480.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LESL. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter worth about $251,000.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

