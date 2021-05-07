TELUS (TSE:T) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$30.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC raised TELUS from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TELUS currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$29.00.

TELUS stock opened at C$26.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$35.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79. TELUS has a 52 week low of C$22.02 and a 52 week high of C$27.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.10.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.01 billion. Equities analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

