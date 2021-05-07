Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-2.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.32 billion.

Shares of NYSE:TPX traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.35. 1,315,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,148,502. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $41.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.01.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%. Analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

TPX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut Tempur Sealy International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a hold rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.25.

In related news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 73,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,913.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,603.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 14,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $577,645.20. Insiders have sold a total of 236,672 shares of company stock valued at $8,839,624 in the last ninety days. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

