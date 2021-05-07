Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.120-5.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.40 billion-$19.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.40 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.690-1.390 EPS.

THC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.50.

Shares of NYSE:THC traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.84. The company had a trading volume of 945,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,749. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -513.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $67.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,691,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $133,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,836,392 shares of company stock valued at $151,959,533 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

