Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.120-5.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.40 billion-$19.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.40 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.690-1.390 EPS.
THC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.50.
Shares of NYSE:THC traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.84. The company had a trading volume of 945,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,749. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -513.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $67.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,691,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $133,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,836,392 shares of company stock valued at $151,959,533 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
About Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
