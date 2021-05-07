Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.690-1.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.65 billion-$4.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.69 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.120-5.460 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.50.

THC stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.84. 945,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,749. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $67.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -513.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at $22,691,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 122,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $6,754,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,836,392 shares of company stock valued at $151,959,533. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

