Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.690-1.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.65 billion-$4.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.69 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.120-5.460 EPS.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.50.
THC stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.84. 945,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,749. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $67.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -513.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66.
In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at $22,691,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 122,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $6,754,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,836,392 shares of company stock valued at $151,959,533. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
About Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
