TENT Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 7th. One TENT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TENT has a total market capitalization of $3.76 million and $378,999.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TENT has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $331.53 or 0.00570800 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.49 or 0.00229831 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.58 or 0.00219666 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00010322 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005776 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TENT Coin Profile

TENT (CRYPTO:TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 35,044,200 coins and its circulating supply is 34,967,108 coins. TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TENT is tent.app

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

