Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Bought by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in Teradyne by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Teradyne by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TER stock opened at $125.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.31. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 19,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $2,116,179.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,826.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,015,684.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,834,326.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 127,672 shares of company stock valued at $14,488,401. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.56.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

