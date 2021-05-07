Tervita Co. (TSE:TEV) Receives C$5.42 Consensus PT from Analysts

Tervita Co. (TSE:TEV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.42.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tervita in a research note on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial raised Tervita from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$4.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Tervita from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tervita from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tervita in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

TSE:TEV traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$5.62. 1,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,667. The company has a market cap of C$650.03 million and a PE ratio of -613.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 440.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Tervita has a one year low of C$1.69 and a one year high of C$5.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.42.

Tervita (TSE:TEV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($1.06) by C$0.87. The business had revenue of C$381.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tervita will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tervita Corporation operates as an environmentally focused waste service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and purchases and sells oil volumes with treatment, recovery, terminalling, and disposal services.

