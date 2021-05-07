Tesco (LON:TSCO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Tesco (LON:TSCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TSCO. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Tesco from GBX 286 ($3.74) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 282.67 ($3.69).

LON TSCO opened at GBX 225.90 ($2.95) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 227.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 228.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.14. Tesco has a twelve month low of GBX 217.10 ($2.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 329.33 ($4.30).

In related news, insider Byron Elmer Grote bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 306 ($4.00) per share, with a total value of £13,770 ($17,990.59). Also, insider Alison Platt purchased 4,600 shares of Tesco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 228 ($2.98) per share, for a total transaction of £10,488 ($13,702.64). Insiders bought 17,829 shares of company stock valued at $4,390,187 over the last quarter.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

