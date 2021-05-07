Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 45.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,593 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 117,638 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $9,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 925.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TCBI. Bank of America upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Hovde Group upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.50 to $82.50 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.63.

Shares of TCBI opened at $69.84 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $93.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.44.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $239.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa acquired 10,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $249,405.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,405.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,815.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

