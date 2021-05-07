Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Raised to $220.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Longbow Research upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $189.23.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $184.27 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $105.45 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

In other news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 45,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.28, for a total transaction of $7,858,285.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,248,124.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,463 shares of company stock worth $15,506,679. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

