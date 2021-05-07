Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Increased to $104.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target lifted by MKM Partners from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. MKM Partners currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.35.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.47. 19,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,822. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $41.68 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.04%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, COO Douglas W. Thompson sold 30,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total transaction of $2,697,542.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,465,566. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total transaction of $113,854.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,871 shares of company stock valued at $10,629,869 in the last quarter. 6.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.