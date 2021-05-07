Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Raymond James

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TXRH. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $1,240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.35.

NASDAQ TXRH traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.40. 16,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,822. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $41.68 and a 52 week high of $110.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 132.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.04%.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 838 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $75,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $6,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,036,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,771,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,871 shares of company stock valued at $10,629,869. 6.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,426,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $658,613,000 after purchasing an additional 468,138 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,830,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $143,104,000 after purchasing an additional 15,549 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,633,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,719,000 after purchasing an additional 87,331 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 315.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,141,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,227,000 after purchasing an additional 866,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 728,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,973,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

