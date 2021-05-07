TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Given New $102.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on TFI International from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TFI International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.29.

Shares of TFII stock opened at $87.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. TFI International has a one year low of $24.39 and a one year high of $88.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.00.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFII. Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 1,928.9% in the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 77,155 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in TFI International by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its position in TFI International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 542,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,894,000 after buying an additional 17,541 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in TFI International by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 16,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TFI International during the 4th quarter worth $601,000. 43.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

